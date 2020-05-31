To the editor:
As the city of Kendallville considers going to one hauler for garbage I would request they consider the following:
1. Will the hauler hire local workers (who will pay local income tax on their wages)
2. Will hauler pay local property tax (school, county, township, etc.)
3. Will trucks be titled in Noble County (pay county wheel tax) or even in Indiana
4. Will hauler support Noble County United Way, Chamber, etc.
5. Will hauler have a local office to handle any complaint, by city and/or customers
6. Will you be able to have a face to face meeting with hauler to settle issues, or will you have to play phone tag or keyboard roulette
I would also ask them to consider the following:
1. Double or triple fines for violators (present fine rates don't appear to have any impact).
2. Fine both the renter and property owner; they are both at fault.
3. Use small claims court (that will cost them an additional fee and have a greater impact).
4. When reviewing bids, give some consideration for being local.
I also have a concern that a big out of town hauler will come in and low ball bid to obtain the business, then at the end of the contract, after local companies have gone out of business, gouge us by greatly raising rates.
I would also lay odds that 50% of today's violators will still not comply, especially the slum landlord properties.
John W, Riemke
Kendallville property owner and former mayor of Kendallville
