To the editor:
For our family, supporting Mike Ley is an easy decision. He has the knowledge and experience the City of Auburn needs to take it to the next level — to keep building on the progress and success we have had in recent years due to the efforts of community members like Mike working shoulder to shoulder, along with many others.
We support Mike because he has experience working with and for the City of Auburn. We support Mike because of his vision, plans for the future, values, and beliefs. We support Mike because he knows the importance of balancing a budget, identifying needs from wants, and managing employees. We support Mike because we know that when he is choosing members of the community to serve on boards and commissions he will do so by choosing the best person for each job. We support Mike because of fantastic ideas such as the Community Bridge and the Auburn Community Commons bathrooms and pavilions. These ideas will provide much-needed facilities by way of public/private partnerships designed to give opportunities for buy-in to the city and members of the community.
Mike believes the city has made great improvements over the years and it continues to do so. Mike will acknowledge that our city, like every other city, isn’t perfect, but it certainly isn’t in need of a complete change of direction or, more importantly to us, a change in values. We support Mike because he is a man of faith. We support Mike because he believes in the sanctity of life and is staunchly pro-life. We support Mike because he is a supporter and defender of our Second Amendment rights. We support Mike after seriously considering his integrity, honesty, and motivation for serving.
We support Mike because he is the best person for the job.
Zach and Kristin Lightner
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.