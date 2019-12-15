90 years ago
• “Aunt Lucia”, the great collegiate comedy, now being heralded as one of the most hilarious and mirth provoking shows ever staged by local characters, will be presented at the Strand Theater in Kendallville. It is being sponsored by Phi Delta Kappa fraternity, under the direction of Miss Wayne Allen. There are two hundred people in the cast. Local talent includes, Oland Autenrieth, Eva Weinert, Edward Runge, Thelma Hart, Howard Reick, Mildred Autenrieth, Peyton Doodwin, Dr. L.F. Frurip, Mrs. Marjoria Miller, Joe Summersgill, Floyd Forbes, Mrs. W.G. Schwab, “Babe” Henney, Foy Van Dolson, Wilbur Pollard, Carl Schenher, and Gerald Shoup.
