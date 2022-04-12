To the editor:
William Hartman deserves another term.
I have known Bill for 65 years and have found him to be an honest, reliable person with integrity. As a young man, he worked several jobs on the home farm, for a ditcher laying tile, and other assorted jobs.
Bill went to work at International Harvester after high school. Harvester closed and he developed his construction business in remodeling and constructing new homes and barns.
Bill owned some land and after years of swinging a hammer and hard work, Bill took up farming. He purchased older equipment and fixed it up by doing all the mechanical and painting work himself.
Bill was always particular about the quality and appearance of his work. Upon retiring he felt maybe he had something to offer DeKalb County by serving as a commissioner. He was very concerned about taxes being increased with no thought to how it was affecting the ordinary citizen. Many people agreed with him and he was elected as a commissioner on the platform of No New Taxes. Bill has worked diligently to keep taxes down while working to meet the needs of DeKalb County. I believe that he has been a conscientious commissioner. He has used his knowledge of farming, building construction, and drainage to help make decisions on the projects that are needed. Bill brings many years of skills, knowledge and experience in a variety of occupations to the job of commissioner.
An article in The Star suggested that Commissioners Hartman and Sanderson had no vision for the future. I believe they have good vision by trying to complete projects before jumping ahead to something else. Bill's goal is to not spend money on projects we cannot pay for with the present tax rate. Bill realizes that as inflation and interest rates increase that may not be possible, but he will continue to look for every avenue available to prevent raising taxes.
Bill spends a lot of time traveling the county looking at county drainage projects and other county projects in order to make correct informed decisions as possible.
Bill does not look upon himself as being in a position of power and importance. He believes that he is a public servant. He attempts to be available to all who have questions or problems.
Bill needs your vote to continue to use his experience and hard work to serve DeKalb County.
James K. Deetz
Wolcottville
DeKalb County property owner
