To the editor:
On November 5, we urge our fellow voters in Auburn’s District 1 to vote for Nora K. Schwartz for Common Council.
While we write this as longtime friends of Nora and her husband, Tim, we also write with the conviction that she is the best person for the seat.
Nora has a long and diverse personal history as a servant leader. She is a skilled communicator, one who will be dedicated to ensuring transparency in city government and keeping the public informed of important issues. She has a track record of collaboration and productivity. There is overlap between many of the skills that Nora has used professionally — as an educator, a fundraiser, and in the military — and the work that would be required of her as a councilwoman.
If we could choose one word to describe how we envision Nora as a councilwoman, it would be, “engaged.” Whatever event or program is happening in our community, Nora is there, and often she has had a guiding hand in its success, usually as a tireless volunteer on one of many boards and committees. We have no doubt Nora would be available to community stakeholders to hear their concerns, and as a task-oriented woman of action, she will address them with her trademark passion and positivity. She has already dedicated much time and effort to reaching out to the voters in her district, to meet them and learn more about their concerns.
It would give us great pride to see a young, working professional and military veteran represent us and our city district. Nora will produce positive results for Auburn and its citizens.
Angela and Shane Turner
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.