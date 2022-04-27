To the editor:
DeKalb County community, thank you. Thank you for the numerous ways you have supported my husband, Brady Thomas, in this campaign to be your next sheriff. The show of support has been very humbling to our family to say the least. Words cannot express the gratitude we have felt throughout the past year.
Many have had the opportunity to meet the man that I know. You have learned that Brady is a critical thinker that takes time to gather information, deliberate, and explores the potentially harmful effects of each decision. The campaign Brady has led mirrors his work ethic in his everyday life; giving it all he has so as not to walk away with any regrets. Whether you met Brady at the Pickle Festival, the Heritage Day Festival, the Waterloo Summer Parade and Festival, Butler Days, Ashey-Hudson Days, or at the DeKalb County Free fall fair, you were able to meet and learn Brady’s ideas. You may have met Brady in the past few months when he came to your home to discuss his ideas and learn from you.
If Brady had the opportunity to talk with you throughout the past year, you have probably learned how genuine and humble he is. At the end of the day, Brady and I would sit down and discuss how the day went and what the plans for the following day were. Brady shared story after story of the people he was able to meet and the discussions that he had. Brady learned new ideas and listened to suggestions diligently, to an extent where he would review the notes that he took as to not miss anything. Brady never seemed exhausted, never complained. Brady’s excitement for meeting people has not changed from when he first started his campaign. I am blessed that so many of you had the opportunity to meet Brady and witness the type of man he is. It is certainly an overwhelming joy to see the show of support for Brady and our family.
Brady’s logical approach, willingness to listen, and communication skills stand out. Brady is willing to listen, even if he doesn’t agree. Brady’s calm and collected attitude is refreshing when he delivers his thoughts. I could go on and on about who Brady is as a person, but I would be echoing what his co-workers have publicly said about him.
The county that we live in and love deserves someone like Brady to lead the sheriff’s department. Brady leads by example and has high expectations for himself. By nature, Brady puts all of himself into what he does. From his family, faith, career, and friendship, Brady gives it his all.
From my family to yours, we appreciate and are extremely thankful for the support you have shown. Please join me on May 3 and vote for Brady Thomas, my husband and loving father to our daughter, as sheriff for DeKalb County.
Kristina Thomas
Auburn
