To the editor:
Easter is the time when Christians throughout the world celebrate the fact that Jesus’s death on the cross conquered sin, and at the empty tomb, He conquered death. His resurrection is God’s guarantee that everyone who believes on Him as Lord and Savior will not perish but have everlasting life.
There are over 300 prophecies regarding Jesus in the Bible’s Old Testament. Most of these prophecies were given hundreds or even thousands of years before Jesus was born; yet we see that He fulfilled all of them.
But there is more prophecy to come. This current existence, as we know it today doesn’t go forever, and Jesus Christ will come back to earth. The first time Jesus came was for salvation, but next time Jesus will come as judge and ruler.
While we don’t know the exact time, God obviously wanted us to know when that time was getting closer. It clearly appears that such a season may be well upon us. Prophecy is being fulfilled daily, at a faster pace than ever before.
People are seeking for what sounds good, rather than the Word of God and His truth. The world is increasingly becoming wicked and boasting of their sins. No one can deny the increase of lawlessness, violence, hatred, divisiveness and immorality.
The Bible tells us that a world government will dominate the entire earth during the tribulation over which the antichrist will seize control. Today, we see this coming one-world government and economy forming before our eyes. This past year showed how easy it was for most people to be conditioned to accept and obey government compliance without question.
We now have the technology for the antichrist to implement an identification program worldwide. It is not here yet, but it’s springing to life before our eyes.
As Satan prepares the world for the Antichrist. God is preparing His Church for return of Jesus Christ.
Followers of Christ look forward to the time when the Lord will revoke the Curse and restore the world to a perfect state like the one before sin entered the world. God also promises to fix the ruined world by creating a new heaven and new earth.
Study the Bible to know what is coming, for Jesus will return in all His Glory.
Ken Blinco
Portland, Tennessee
(formerly of Shipshewana)
