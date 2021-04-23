To the editor:
P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County hosted its 15th Senior Citizen Prom Saturday night at the Community Learning Center. With 150 guests in attendance the event was a success as we traveled back to the Groovy 70s and danced the night away.
We would like to send a big thank you to the following businesses for their financial support and door prizes for our prom:
Dekko Foundation, Community Foundation of Noble County, ACE Hardware Ligonier, Albion Pizza Depot, El Mariachi, A Thyme To Remember, Gabriella’s Bakery, Charger House Restaurant, Ligonier Rotary Club, Regan Chiropractic Clinic, BZ Automotive Group, Black & Ramer Insurance, Community State Bank, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Dekko Investment Services, Jansen Family Dentistry, Jansen Law, Ligtel Communications, Newman & Newman Law LLC, State Farm — Don Gura, Doc's Do it Best Hardware & Rental, Grounded Coffee House, Stylistix Salon, R & T Monuments — Kendallville and Ron and Tracy Stanley.
Thank you to the Community Learning Center for hosting this event.
We would also like to thank Beauty & The Bull for the delicious dinner and the Fords for the amazing music.
A special thank you to Keith Kankovsky for providing the groovy lights!
Margarita White
Program director Community Foundation of Noble County
PULSE of Noble County
