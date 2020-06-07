High Fives
High fives to supporters of Kendallville’s “Old Tyme Popcorn Stand,” normally located in downtown Kendallville. Due to the streetscape work downtown, residents and visitors can find the popcorn stand this season at Shepherd’s Chevrolet Buick GMC, 550 W. North St. (U.S. 6). The replica stand, which was built for the city’s Sesquicentennial Celebration in 2013, was damaged in a wind storm last summer. Ryan Alwine of the Kendallville Street Department and Brian Anderson of Affordable Signs have redone and attractively decorated the stand with new signage. It will be open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day in the evening from 5-8:30 p.m.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.