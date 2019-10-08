To the editor:
St. Martin’s Healthcare would like to say thank you to our community for making our First Friday concert and the 11th annual Golf Benefit such an amazing weekend!
Thank you to the huge crowd who came out on to enjoy the music of Frankie and the Bananas, which was sponsored by DeKalb Health as our event partner. The collaboration with Auburn Main Street and the First Friday crew, Frankie and the Bananas, and the friendly game of Family Feud made the beautiful Friday evening a very fun time. Thank you to Bowls, Fork and Fiddle, Kona Ice of Steuben County, Street Tacos and Wicked Good Cupcakes for coming out and shopping for a cause with Lyn Maree’s. Your donations and support didn’t go unnoticed! The First Friday Concert was a great way to start the weekend.
The next morning, 28 teams teed off at the Garrett Country Club for the 11th annual benefit Golf Outing. Congratulations to the Wleklinski Team winning the first place men’s team and the D & B Copy Systems Ladies for winning the first place women’s team.
We would like to thank our sponsors who helped make this event successful and for their support of St. Martin’s Healthcare. Thank you to DeKalb Health for their event weekend partnership. Thank you to our Golf Ball Drop partner Professional Emergency Physicians Inc.
We were fortunate to have several sponsors at the Lunch Sponsorship level including Ashley Industrial Molding, Auburn Dental Associates, Garrett State Bank, Parkview Health and Steel Dynamics. Our golf cart sponsors were Brinkerhoff Law, Donavan Insurance, Henry Electric, Dr. Michael Hayes, Insurance Trustees, and Scheumann Dental. Our hole sponsors this year included: Air Products & Chemicals, AMI Investments, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Community State Bank, Cordes and Associates, Credent Wealth, Custer Grain, Custom Coating, Edward Jones (Mark Chamberlin), G Edwards, Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Fort Wayne Orthopedics, the Garrett Country Club, Griffith Rubber Mill, Hicksville Bank, The Italian Grille, Northside Body Shop, Nucor Fastener, Rathburn Tool, Signature Construction, Star Technology, Thomas Funeral Home, Vision Source, and Walmart Distribution Center No. 6074.
Thank you to all the businesses and individuals who donated raffle prizes and gifts for the golfers including: Albright's One Stop, Anytime Fitness, Auburn Brewing Company, Auburn City Steakhouse, Auburn-Garrett House of Pancakes, Auto Zone, Bandido's, Beauty & The Bull Bar & Grill, Ben Davis Chevrolet-Buick-Ford Inc., Best One Tire Service, Big Splash Adventure Indoor Water Park, Buffalo Wild Wings, Casey's General Store, Chicago Cubs, Classic City Center, Coody Brown's, Costco, Crazy Pinz, DeBrand Fine Chocolates, DQ Grill & Chill of Kendallville, El Azteca, Falling Upward Designs, Division of Urban Concrete, Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Fort Wayne Komets, Great Clips, Garrett Bowl, Garrett Country Club, Garrett State Bank, Hoham Feed & Seed, Holiday World, Hosler Realty Inc. of Garrett, Indiana Caverns, Indiana Physical Therapy of Fort Wayne, Italian Grille, Lake James Golf Club, Lambright Country Chimes LLC, LaOtto Brewing Company, LaOtto Meats, Lazer X, Mike's Car Wash, Miller's Market, MJS Apparel, NCG of Auburn, O'Reilly's Auto Parts of Kendallville, Peg Perego USA, Pine Valley Country Club, Pizza Forum of Auburn, Praxis Detailing, Qdoba of Fort Wayne North, Riegling's CopperTop Tavern, Sauder Village, Science Central, Sechler's Pickles, The Woods Too & Lighthouse Lounge, Timmy's Pizza & BBQ, Ultrazone Lazer Tag, Walmart Supercenter of Auburn and Wings Etc. Grill & Pub. Thank you all. Lastly, a huge thank you to all of our amazing volunteers who gave their time to make these events a big success.
With the support and generosity of our communities, St. Martin’s Healthcare is able to provide medical, dental, vision, prescription and mental health counseling for those in DeKalb and Noble counties that are uninsured or under-insured. The clinic, beginning its 15th year in October, is funded entirely by grants, donations and fundraisers such as these events. The clinic is very appreciative of your support.
Tammy Stafford, RN, BSN, executive director
St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc.
