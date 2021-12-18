To the editor:
I knew Daniel Sheets from the time he was a baby. He was a smart boy who was reading before he entered school. Danny had a large and loving family and many close friends. He was a hard worker with a sarcastic sense of humor. His friends and family watched him grow up and were saddened as he struggled with addiction.
The shock of his life ending by murder was hard to take. But what was worse is having the details of his last hours printed on the front page of the paper. It wasn’t necessary and showed so little sense of empathy and respect for his family that I was shocked. Where is the decency in reporting? Obviously not in our small community news office. You should be ashamed of yourselves.
Jill Thomas
Angola
