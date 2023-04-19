To the Editor:
Rod Williams has been a role model, life coach, and friend for over 30 years. He served as my teacher, wrestling coach, and mentor during my high school athletic days and remains a friend today. He served by teaching me hard work, discipline, and perseverance that has carried with me through my life. One of Coach Williams’ early mantras that stuck with me and I still use is, “Perfect practice makes perfect.” He taught me that regular practice is the best way to improve, but you must practice the right way to achieve the greatest success.
Rod remains detail oriented and pulls apart processes to examine routes of success. To know Rod is to know his passion is undeniable. When he commits to anything, he is all in.
Rod Williams is committed to the Auburn City Council District 3 seat. I have confidence he will put the same dedication, trustworthiness, and passion into his role as City Council that he has persistently demonstrated in many roles served in our community. Rod is a problem solver and team player who will bring his insights to demand excellence and engage our city for a better future.
I encourage your vote for Rod Williams for Auburn City Council District 3 seat.
Dr. Scott Armstrong
Auburn
