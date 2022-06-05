To the editor:
The Second Amendment is not sacred! Let’s get that out of the way! Some people treat it as if it was! I have yet to hear anyone say they want to take everyone's guns away. All that is being asked is that common sense be taken into consideration.
I find it hard to believe that the United States has the most mentally unstable people in the whole world. Other countries have mental illness. They don’t have mass shootings nine days apart. The only difference between the U.S. and other countries is the access to guns and weapons of war. Here is a chart which shows how many more guns per person America has compared to other countries
https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/gun-ownership-by-country
I truly don’t think people are aware of this disproportionate number.
I have no problem with people having a rifle for hunting or a handgun for their own protection. I wish someone could explain to me the purpose of having these automatic killing/maiming “machines.” You can’t hunt with them. The poor animal wouldn’t stand a chance. Plus the animal would be torn to pieces and not much good for anything. They’re weapons of war! How would I know, in an open carry state, that the person carrying his weapon isn’t some crazed, mentally unstable person out to kill anyone in sight?
Yes, mental illness is a problem but the real problem is these people having readily available weapons. There is one thing we forget when talking about the Second Amendment. It was written in Colonial times when muskets were the weapon of choice. We now have these guns that can shoot off many rounds in an instant. How can a musket and an assault weapon be an equal comparison? I can’t believe our forefathers would agree with what’s happening here in America now and how the Second Amendment is being disgraced.
We need drivers' licenses and tests to drive a vehicle. Does that mean they’re coming to take away our methods of transportation? Nobody wants to take away all of the guns. We just need responsible measures put in place to protect our people. I’m a retired first grade teacher who did experience lockdowns and drills for possible dangerous situations. I was fortunate that nothing happened. I know what those poor teachers were thinking ... protect my kids!
The answer is not to arm our schools! A teacher would have no chance against an automatic weapon and a person intent on killing. Their job is to teach ... not to be at the ready to shoot an intruder. There was an armed guard at the grocery store in Buffalo. He’s dead. Some people live in a fantasy world that arming people would solve the problem. I do not want to see a world where we're afraid to do anything for fear of being shot.
I was encouraged to hear Larry Gatlin canceled his appearance at the NRA Convention even though he's a card-carrying member. He thought holding the convention was in very poor taste.
I applaud Steve Kerr and the many sports organizations who have spoken up about common sense gun laws. They have every right to express their opinion. It seems as though there are many more people who want common sense laws. There are far less who are beholden to the NRA who don’t want to do anything. Some want to relax laws even more! As Steve Kerr said, “This is not a political issue ... it’s a public health issue.” I’ll include a safety issue, too!
Election Day is coming! Something needs to be done ... now!
Deanna Shuman
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.