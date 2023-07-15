To the Editor:
The Ligonier Lions Club would like to thank the following individuals and sponsors who helped support this year's annual golf outing. Most of the money from this fundraiser goes to our scholarship fund.
Thank you to Lake City Bank, Fashion Farm Inc., Jay Wellman, Aaron Wellman, BZ Automotive Group, Gary Stover, KHorn Enterprises Inc., Campbell & Feller Bank, Edward Jones/David Sands, Triad/Rick Pharis, Ace Pest Control, Jane Wellman, Farm Bureau Insurance/Phil Seale, Ligonier Telephone Company, Dr. Doug and Leslie Rex, Cromwell/Kimmell Lions Club, Tom and Cynthia Herald, Don and Sally Strouse, Tiffany's, Emergency Radio and QSI Autonation.
You are very much appreciated.
Kent Saggars
Ligonier Lions Club
