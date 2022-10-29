Trick-or-treating kicks off in some communities today ahead of Halloween on Monday, so let this be your annual reminder to have a safe holiday.
The scariest thing most people could experience on Halloween would be an unexpected trip to the emergency room with a little one.
Those heading off for candy on Saturday should have a great time, as the weather forecast is for the low 60s, so no need to try to stuff that parka over or under your costume this year. People heading out on Monday may want to grab an umbrella as it looks like rain in the forecast.
The Indiana State Police is offering its annual Halloween safety tips again this year:
Costume Tips
• Keep costumes short to prevent trips and falls.
• Try make-up instead of a mask. Masks often obstruct a child’s vision, which makes tasks like crossing the street and going up and down stairs dangerous.
• Make sure children wear light colors or put reflective tape on their costumes.
Trick or Treating
•Make sure older children trick-or-treat with friends. Together, map out a safe route so parents know where they will be.
• Instruct children to stop only at familiar homes where the outside lights are on.
• Encourage children to trick-or-treat while it’s still light out. If children are out after dark, make sure they have flashlights and travel on well lighted streets.
• Remind children not to enter the homes or cars of strangers.
• Follow your community’s trick-or-treating hours.
Treats
• Remind children not to eat any of their treats until they get home.
• Check out all treats at home in a well-lighted place.
• Only eat unopened candies and other treats that are in original wrappers. Remember to inspect fruits for anything suspicious.
The Indiana State Police didn’t include tips about motorists on the road, so we’ll add these couple tips:
• Drive slower, as children are likely to be about, especially in the early evening when the fall setting sun can cause glare and make it hard to see what’s in front of you.
• Make sure your headlights are on to help people see you.
• If you don’t absolutely need to go out during trick-or-treat hours, don’t.
Remember that many communities, churches and other organizations also host trunk-or-treat events and although that’s somewhat like shooting fish in a barrel for Halloween purists, it’s a safe, quick and effective way for kids to get their candy bags and buckets filled without a lot of hassle. They’re especially great for very little kids, who can’t yet fully appreciate trick-or-treating and don’t have the stamina and/or attention span to walk the neighborhood.
Thank you to all the local organizations that continue to support those events in the community and thank you to all of the residents who turn on their porch lights and take part in passing out candy.
Let’s all take extra care and have a safe and fun holiday.
