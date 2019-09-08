To Auburn firefighters, who set a new record by collecting $11,287 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association with their annual Fill the Boot drive last weekend.
To the Kendallville Youth Advisory Council for its alleyscape project that will transform the alley between the Strand Theatre and Antiques and More into a new downtown gathering space.
To Rick L. and Vicki L. James of Auburn, who will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in November during the 37th annual Indiana Philanthropy Awards celebration. The couple and their charitable foundation have made an enormous impact on northeast Indiana and Trine University.
To Noble County Emergency Management Agency Director Mick Newton, who received an Excellence in Floodplain Management Award from the Indiana Association for Floodplain and Stormwater Management.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
