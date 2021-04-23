To the editor:
Rumors can be very harmful.
I have respect for people who are respectful. I have high morals and I believe in love with a promise or vow between two people in love before any intimacy.
I have worked and saved my money to buy the things I need. I live my life by God's 10 commandments and the laws. So I hope I have cleared any rumors up that anyone's concerned about. I have never been ashamed of my life!
Before you start rumors please think of how they may be harmful to others. Remember: Words scar, rumors destroy and bullies kill.
Sheri Strong
Garrett
