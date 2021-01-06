To the editor:
Despite the challenges and uncertainties of this past year, the financial generosity of individuals, businesses, clubs and organizations has made it possible for our group to continue our mission of supporting local military since 2001.
Many thanks to: Airframe Components by Williams, Alum-Elec Structures, American Legion Post 240 Avilla, American Legion Post 246 Auxiliary Albion, American Legion Post 215 Auxiliary LaGrange, American Legion Riders Post 86 Kendallville, American Legion Post 86 Sons of the Legion Kendallville, Leon and Kathleen Baker, Barb Logan, Bill and Mary Blaskie, William and Sherry Carter, Steve and Kimberly Clouse, CMD Technical Services/Colin Dallas, Colormaster Inc., David and Cindy Helmer, Jan and Sandra David, Ed and Shelia Davis, Delta Theta Tau Iota Iota Chapter, Dependable Metal Treating, Erica Dekko, Sheryl Everetts and Linda Arnett, First Christian Church Bargain Shoppe, Fun ‘n Fancy Homemakers, Patsy Funk, Ken and Bonnie Gehring, Mayor SuzAnne and Randy Handshoe, Nelda Hoffman, Joyce Hogge, Hossinger Refrigeration, Al Huth, Fred and Vicki Inniger, Jill Jollief, Kendallville Lions Club, Jerry and Patsy Kessler, Louisville Foundation through Flint & Walling, Messiah Lutheran Church, Miller’s Development, Phyllis Nichols, Noble County Republican Women, Marylin and Ross Noble, Andrea Nunley, Mary Parker, Parker Hannifin Corp., Max Platt Ford-Lincoln, Stacy Rofkahr, Rome City Chamber, Rome City/Brimfield Lions Club, Drs. Roush & Will, South Milford Lions Club, Total Sports Solutions, Lynn and Joan Tracey, Tri Kappa Alpha Associate, Tri Kappa Gamma Xi Associate, Walmart Foundation, Richard and Ellen Warford. We are humbled by these gestures of patriotism.
With our most sincere appreciation,
Sara Fisher, LeAnn Conley and Carol Matthews
Representing Families for Freedom
