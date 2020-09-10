To the editor:
It was quite amusing to read Michael P. Gillespie's article entitled "America deserves better than Trump" in the Sept. 8 News Sun. In his very first paragraph he rails about three service members killed by a terrorist in Pensacola, Florida, as though somehow that is Trump's fault. Then he rails about "Trump" dropping all charges against some Turkish security guards when it wasn't Trump. It was the Dept. of Justice that dropped the charges in part due to evidentiary reasons. Some of those charged were not even at the altercation, according to the Turkish government.
What Rand Paul supporters allegedly standing on some girl's head for not supporting Rand Paul, has anything to do with Trump is anyone's guess.
I will skip over some of his railings as I do not need to address each and every aspect of his claims. I will pick up at his "Right winged armed militia" assassinating federal officers and murdering "protesters." I don't recall hearing anything about federal officers being assassinated by right wing militia, but I do recall hearing about these "protesters" (AKA looters and rioters) throwing bricks, urine filled bottles, rocks and other objects at federal officers. I do recall these protesters (AKA looters and rioters) shining lasers at the eyes of officers possibly permanently blinding some of them. I do recall these "protesters" (AKA looters and rioters) looting and burning innocent businesses and putting the business owner out of work. Or how about these "protesters" (AKA looters and rioters) beating up a man and woman trying to protect their business that they built from the ground up. Or harassing, chasing, a 12-year-old and her parent because the 12-year-old was wearing attire supporting Trump.
Then he brings up the 17-year-old that shot and killed two men in Wisconsin. I do not condone 17-year-olds carrying around AR-15 rifles only because in most states it is illegal for 17-year-olds to have one as apparently it was in Wisconsin. However, I would ask Michael P. Gillespie, if he was being chased down the street, then hit and knocked to the ground, being struck by a skateboard and approached by a person with a gun in their hand, would Mr. Gillespie not be inclined to protect himself?
Another thing he apparently forgets or more likely chooses to ignore, is that these "protesters" are not exercising their First Amendment rights. The First Amendment does not give anyone the right to loot and burn businesses. It does not give anyone the right to block streets, roads and highways or access to businesses. It does not give anyone the right to throws rocks, bricks and urine filled bottles at anyone. He also chooses to ignore the fact that most of these "protests" are being done in Democrat controlled cities and nothing is being done about it due to Democrat mayors and governors.
On the topic of COVID which he brings up, Trump stopped travel from China shortly after the virus was detected and was called out by Biden and the rest of the Democrats and was called a "racist" for doing so. Trump is no more responsible for any of the COVID deaths than Michael P. Gillespie is.
If he thinks "America deserves better than Trump," I guess he should just stay home and not vote on election day or vote third party because Biden and Democrats would be far worse than Donald Trump.
Brian E. Jones
Pierceton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.