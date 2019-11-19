To the editor:
I was honored to be on Honor Flight 34 with my son, Terry Shaffer, as my guardian. It was a terrific trip in spite of the rain. I want to thank all the volunteers for all of the effort they put in to make it a great time. Thank you to all of the people that were there at the airport when we got home A great big thank you to all of the sponsors, especially Phil and Renee Carper and all their employees at Phil's One Stop for their sponsorship. Again, thank you to all
Leonard Shaffer
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.