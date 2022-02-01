Kendallville Park Department grateful for support of Christmas Greetings Drive-Thru
To the editor:
The Kendallville Park and Recreation Department was able to host its 12th Annual Christmas Greetings Drive-Thru at Bixler Lake this year. We had more than 50 painted boards on display and several holiday blow-ups throughout the month of December.
Various groups are given a 4’ by 8’ primed board, seven colors of paint and paint brushes. Although we supply the materials, the artists come up with an authentic design and one-of-a-kind artwork.
This free community event would not be possible without the various artists and generous donors. We appreciate these individuals and businesses: AMI Investment Management, Brad Miller, Big C Lumber, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Dekko Investment Services, Randy and SuzAnne Handshoe, Jansen Family Chiropractic, Kendallville Do-It Center, Lippert/Taylor Made Systems, Max Platt Ford-Lincoln, Inc., Larry and Phyllis McGahen, Orchard Hill Farms, Bob and LouAnne Pillers, Quick Tanks, Inc., Aubrey and Ginny Ray and Trine Online.
A special thank you to Carol Pfeiffer and the James Hodge family for their donation of holiday blowups. These will be used for years to come.
On behalf of myself and the Park Department, thank you for supporting our programs.
Dawn McGahen
Kendallville Park and Recreation Department
