Waste in recent spending bill is outlined
To the Editor:
Biden walks, talks, and spends your money like a drunken sailor.
Hardworking taxpayers are bearing the burden of his woke policies, including the cost of supporting millions of illegals he allowed into the country under the pretense of asylum.
I am not opposed to orderly, sustainable immigration of genuinely persecuted and well-vetted individuals who can be assimilated and become productive citizens.
However, I am convinced Biden’s immigration policies are meant to form an easily manipulated, dependent voting block loyal to the Democrat party, using social programs and race baiting to maintain allegiance.
Unfortunately, I don’t think Biden will allow many refugees from Marxist countries, because they recognize our budding Neo-Marxism and its dangers.
Senator Rand Paul has prepared his annual Festivus report, outlining waste in the recent $1.9 trillion spending bill.
Here are some items:
• $475b annual interest payment on the federal debt
• $4.5b giving ineligible individuals fraudulent COVID Economic Injury Disaster Grants
• $1.7b maintenance of 77,000 empty federal buildings that can’t be sold or transferred to others in a timely manner due to excessive, government-imposed restrictions
• $210m basic education projects in Jordan
• $175m expansion of a rarely used, unreliable Washington DC streetcar system
• $168m helping illegal immigrants avoid deportation
• $140m construction of an 800-room Broward County, FL luxury hotel using COVID relief funds
• $50m boosting Tunisian travel sector during COVID
• $31.5m purchases of luxury automobiles with defrauded COVID relief funds
• $28m useless forest-patterned military uniforms purchased for Afghanistan military campaign
• $17m unused hotel rooms for illegal immigrants
• $9m yoga and concert park for woke Austin, Texas
• $3m museum for Gandhi
• $3m watching hamsters on steroids fight
• $2.5m Super Bowl commercial reminders to fill out census forms
• $2.3m injecting beagle puppies with cocaine
• $2.1m encouraging Ethiopians to wear shoes
• $1.1m training mice to binge drink
• $1.6m upgrading turf on Whitewater Unified School District sports field in Wisconsin with COVID relief funds
• $689k studying romantic parrot behavior
• $675k studying social life and collective intelligence of ants
• $520k studying racial aggression in mice (woke academia at their finest)
• $200k radio campaign reminding drivers to stop at railroad crossings
• $192k Starbuck espresso machines for Department of Defense
• $187.5k verifying kids love their pets
• $119k verifying if imaginary character Thanos can snap his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet
Senator Mike Braun and Representative Jim Banks faithfully opposed this bill.
Unfortunately, Senator Todd Young voted for it. Why? Ask him (young.senate.gov).
Young also voted for the Respect for Marriage Act, without the Lee Amendment providing well-worded protection of the religious freedom of individuals and organizations like Bible-believing churches that only acknowledge traditional monogamous marriages.
Young claims the amendment was unnecessary. Apparently, he thinks he knows more than Senator Mike Lee (R–UT), former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, about safeguarding religious freedom from the woke. I don’t think so.
The woke demand everyone affirm their “progressive” ideology. It is “progressive” to deny the traditional, biblical definition of marriage. They are creating cunningly devised legal justification to enforce their ideology upon all.
Fundamentals of biblical Christianity including the patriarchal nuclear family and gender roles are under attack. God’s good design and instructions for human flourishing is despised by the woke.
Christians … don’t confuse the embrace of the woke for a cuddle. Like a boa constrictor, they are slowly squeezing this nation into submission. They view Christianity as a hindrance to their new world order.
If you want a copy of Senator Paul’s Festivus report, check out paul.senate.gov.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.