To the Editor:
This is in reference to the Jan. 26 story in The Star, BZA denies variance request.
I assume one of the Auburn Board of Zoning duties is to help increase shopping in downtown Auburn. Auburn has spent a lot of tax dollars on streets, new sidewalks, and lighting, to draw shoppers to downtown. For the male gender downtown shopping is where to eat, what to eat and what to drink. Car shows draw the men and families, but that is not shopping.
BZA shut the door on an Outdoor Sporting Goods Store because of gun sales, that would be a small amount of the total sales. That store would pull all types of shoppers, of all ages to downtown Auburn. Spend all that tax money for nothing.
Here comes the Democratic Hand Book on gun control which is really (people control). Gun control is hitting the target. For the real scare, the BZA “that the approval will be injurious to the public health, safety, morals and general welfare of the community, and the use and value of the area adjacent to the property included in the variance will be affected in a substantially adverse manner.” The reasoning of the BZA would apply if they were turning down a request for a strip club, but the topic is an outdoor sporting goods store.
Sarah Payne cited the Unified Development Ordinance. UDO has been adopted by City Council through a long process “that says that gun sales are not allowed in the downtown area.” “The community was very involved in that process.” Who was the community? People just like Sarah Payne — control.
Outdoor Sporting Goods Store sounds similar to Dunham's Sport on the west edge that sells guns as a small part of their overall sales and I have never heard of any big problems as injurious to the public health, safety, morals and general welfare of the community, and the use and value of the area adjacent to the property. There are gun stores in and around Auburn, so what is the big deal about downtown? Even the City and County police departments did not care one way or another, according to The Star.
Rule number one, control, the bigger the government the more control there is. And rule number two, if government does not control it then it is out of control. They will control it and it, is anything they say it is.
In the last few years, millions of new buyers of weapons and ammo have come out and even caused supply shortages. Weapon and ammo manufacturing were running at 24//7 to try to keep up with demand. And a big jump in sales of weapons and ammo are females who want to carry for personal protection and home defense because of crime.
People who never cared about weapons before but are worried about crime and out of control government making a mess of things like we have never seen before. What we are seeing: Statues being torn down, cities burned and looted and people being hurt and killed and the police having to stand down, and the lack of law and order. Cities all over the United States are breaking crime records and the demonization of the police. Freedom means not having to ask permission.
Roger Johnson
Auburn and Garrett
