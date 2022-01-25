To the editor:
I wasn't able to attend the Tuesday meeting and ask questions. I also don't blindside people. Here are some questions I have for the council to answer before or at the Feb. 1 meeting.
Posed to Mr. Kruse as the spokesman, but I welcome input from each individual council member:
1. Did you violate IC 5-14-1.5-1, Indiana's open door law? Please supply logic for your reply. Citizens, if you are not aware, violation of this law results in actions passed from it being illegal and tossed out, in addition to possible legal actions and legal cost.
2. Who is paying the cost of the non-appointed lawyer you hired? As there was no open meeting, no motion to hire, no vote on a motion, this can't be a cost for taxpayers to incur.
Related to the Jan 18 meeting:
A. Who asked the council to "take the high road?" This is a vital detail for fact finding. What date was this request made? Was it documented in minutes of your meeting or kept off record?
B. Why has the council not suggested a replacement name(s) for vetting if you have concerns about the four weeks that have passed? My gut feeling is the council plans to rehire Schweitzer which would be concerning on multiple levels, especially from a legal concern. He was removed for "HR reasons;" a rehire would open the city to additional lawsuit potentials for knowing violations. If the plan is not to rehire him, you should have one to three names to offer or your criticism of the the mayor is simply hypocrisy. It was your quote "We have been forced to act now" because the mayor had no succession plan. Where is yours because more weeks are being lost to hire.
C. Why would you reference a concern with I&M cost approved during the prior mayor? It is morally wrong to place blame on the current mayor for something he had no part in.
D. I want to return to how you can have faith in the Mayor to manage every other city department, removing him from only the ones run by Mr. Schweitzer. I can't fathom this: A person is bad enough you met with people of power to talk him into quitting, then forcibly try to take his power, but not all his power. Only the functions held by one previous employee. Please justify this statement.
This just reeks of old boy network politics and both sides need to anti up facts.
I leave you with this. A person attacks others by name and personally when their message is too poor to win the debate. And a staple of business taught to me long ago ... bring solutions, not problems. I see no solutions brought by the council.
Dave Rodecap
Auburn
