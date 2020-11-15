High Fives
To Terry Rayle of Auburn, who on Thursday received the prestigious Allen Graber Citizenship Award from the DeKalb Chamber Partnership. Rayle “truly has a service heart,” the chamber said in its presentation.
To the Community Foundation of Noble County’s 10 finalists for the coveted Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. Finalists are Lydia Andrews and Jenica Berkes of Central Noble Junior-Senior High School; Allison Baker and Lillian Mast of West Noble High School; and Anna Becker, Kayla Desper, Mariah Maley, Wesley Potts, Lynnette Strong and Carly Turner, all of East Noble High School
Hiss
To vandals who damaged the gazebo near the dairy barn at the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville last weekend. The gazebo is a popular resting spot for people attending the fair. It was built as a memorial to past fair board members. The fair board is offering a reward for information leading to apprehension of the vandals. People with tips should call the fair board office at 318-2127 or the Kendallville Police Department at 347-0654.
