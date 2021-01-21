To the editor:
St. Martin's Healthcare is continuing to kick off 2021 on a positive note. Clinic volunteers and staff members including Executive Director Tammy Stafford, Kathy Johnson — Medical Office Manager, Teresa Quinn Karrick, Dental Assistant/Dental Office Manager, and Grace Casewell — Director of Development, have received their COVID-19 vaccines this month.
Each received their vaccinations at the Steuben County Events Center hosted by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. The St. Martin's Healthcare staff and volunteers are excited to be a part of the process.
I feel so relieved. The process was organized, simple, and painless. I'm glad to do my part to protect others. If someone is uncertain, I hope seeing someone you know personally get the vaccine takes some of the uncertainty or fear away. Thank you Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for making everything go so smoothly.
As the vaccine starts rolling out, keep up the fight, wash your hands, social distance, stay safe and healthy, and mask-up! We are all in this together. This safe and effective vaccine is saving lives. The St. Martin's Healthcare staff and volunteers are excited to be a part of the process.
Grace Caswell
St. Martin's Healthcare
Garrett
