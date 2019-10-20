Gary Housholder of Avilla wrote: "High fives to the forward thinking Town of Avilla officials and the construction crews for the amazing transformation of new business accesses with handicap approaches, improved streetscape and new asphalt in the Albion Street downtown area. It looks amazing."
Latest News
- Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot
- Sienna Miller is 'terrible' at being famous
- Texas A&M-Ole Miss notebook
- Texas A&M-Ole Miss quarter-by-quarter
- Robert Cessna grades the Aggies
- Cessna: It won't be hanging in a museum, but Texas A&M's victory a good one
- Youngsters play key role in getting Aggies past Rebels 24-17
- Arizona Wildcats drubbed at USC; QB change not imminent, Sumlin says
Most Popular
Articles
- Northside Body Shop has new owners
- Horse seized from LaGrange County farm healing
- Man dies of electrocution while inspecting power pole
- Succession plan: Harper will lead Avilla, Erexson rises at South Side
- Woman on trial for alleged theft of funds from DeKalb County doctor
- Hamilton one of 13 schools in Indiana seeking referendum
- Doctor testifies to personal cost of alleged theft
- Orland man arrested on child porn charges
- Religious statues defaced in Rome City
- West Noble rains on Churubusco homecoming
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot
- Sienna Miller is 'terrible' at being famous
- Texas A&M-Ole Miss notebook
- Texas A&M-Ole Miss quarter-by-quarter
- Robert Cessna grades the Aggies
- Cessna: It won't be hanging in a museum, but Texas A&M's victory a good one
- Youngsters play key role in getting Aggies past Rebels 24-17
- Arizona Wildcats drubbed at USC; QB change not imminent, Sumlin says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.