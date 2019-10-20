Gary Housholder of Avilla wrote: "High fives to the forward thinking Town of Avilla officials and the construction crews for the amazing transformation of new business accesses with handicap approaches, improved streetscape and new asphalt in the Albion Street downtown area. It looks amazing."

