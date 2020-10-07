To the editor:
My name is Brad Parker and I am running for Central Noble School Board, representing Jefferson Township. I would like to briefly introduce myself and provide some applicable experiences.
I live about a mile north of Albion with my wife Kari and our two kids, Reggie and Gracie. Reggie is a junior at IUPUI in Indianapolis studying as a pre-med student. Gracie is a freshman at Central Noble High School. My wife, Kari, is a teacher at Central Noble Elementary.
As a teacher myself, I am very interested in what happens in public schools. I graduated from Lakeland High School and took college classes part-time while I worked various jobs. One of those jobs was school custodian at Lakeland Junior High. It was during this time, being influenced by my father, who is also a teacher, that I decided to really get serious about college and pursue a degree in education. I continued to work full time as a custodian and take education classes at Trine University. In my mid-twenties I finally got my teaching degree. At the time, teaching positions were not plentiful. With a degree in health and P.E., my chances of landing a job were not ideal. When a special education job came open at Central Noble High School, I applied, interviewed, and was immediately offered the position. As I worked at this challenging position, I took more classes to get my Master’s Degree in special education. In my 10 years at Central Noble, I also coached tennis and basketball and acted as student council and PULSE representatives.
Because of this experience, I am well acquainted with the teachers and administrators at Central Noble. I have a lot of ideas about the needs and hopes of public schools — particularly Central Noble. I would like to serve my community by representing Albion as a Central Noble school board member. I am asking for your vote. Thanks for your consideration.
Brad Parker
Albion
