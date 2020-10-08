To the editor:
After serving the people of DeKalb County as one of their commissioners I have learned a lot more about the position than I knew going into it back in 2008.
First of all you have to remember who you represent and how you got there. It was by their trust and confidence in you that you won the election. As commissioner, as in all life in general, you must be honest and respectful to others. You may not always agree with their opinion and they with yours, but you need to do your research or commonly know as your due diligence. There are only three commissioners to act as the executive and legislative branch of the county. Those three must make the best decisions on the facts that they have before them. They do not go off “willy-nilly” making decisions without doing their due diligence and! listening to their constituents. Remember they are who put you in that position.
With the pending election coming up, it has come to my attention that one of the candidates is giving false statements in his campaigning on Facebook.
1. For instance was when he said he saved the county thousands of dollars when it came to repairing the county highway building. The commissioners were seeking estimates from various contractors to replace the deteriorating wall of a building. This candidate gave us the name of a contractor. Period! The commissioners spoke with two other contractors and one was proposing a total replacement of the wall. As the commissioners were awaiting the other contractor for his opinion, this candidate’s contact proposed a totally different solution (repair only) to the situation, thus making it extremely less in costs. By considering this avenue (doing our due diligence) we agreed it would make sense to go that route of repair and not replacement. The only savings, as he said he did, was to recommend another contractor. He had nothing in on the final decision.
2. Another falsehood he has posted was that the commissioners don’t confer with the professionals when it comes to various items such as the jail and Community Corrections. The commissioners rely heavily on the professionals. As far as jail talks, the commissioners hired a jail professional from Pennsylvania to assist the “Jail Committee” that was formed. This committee passed all of its findings on to the commissioners to aid in their decision. The same procedure went through when the Community Corrections facility was built. Years of meetings with the front line professionals took place. Again, we did our due diligence.
3. Lastly, this candidate said the commissioners needlessly spent $100,000 for stone work on the Community Corrections building. That also is not true. Actually the stonework and installation cost $36,000. This building is a public building and the first one people will see when they go back on Potter Drive. Future public buildings will be placed out there on the County Farm land and we don’t want a plain, pole-barn-looking public facility. Directly adjacent to the County Farm and the Community Corrections building is a tract of land that maybe someday will be a professional complex or a retail area or maybe a industrial complex. Whatever it is we don’t want to be ashamed of our building. A professional engineering firm was hired consulted with firms all around the country on what is needed for a functional community corrections building. After touring many many community corrections facilities around the state it was found “what we need and what is required by the Department of Correction.” There are not excessive or unneeded walls within the structure. Our director and the engineering firm and the commissioners did their due diligence.
I think is is time Mr. Sanderson do his due diligence on the commissioners’ actions before he publishes so many falsehoods to the public. A commissioner has to be truthful to the people of DeKalb County and not make statements like he has and to not make hasty decisions with the people of DeKalb County’s money.
Don Grogg, DeKalb County Commissioner
Auburn
