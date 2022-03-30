To the editor:
In response to letters from past employees of the Sheriff's Office, I want to provide some clarification.
As a law enforcement officer, the safety of our citizens, the wide use of their tax dollars and their overall wellbeing has always been my top priority. When I ran for Sheriff four years ago, I promised voters I would focus on bringing a new level of accountability to all members of the department, and, by doing so, would increase the efficiency of the office. This has allowed us to provide outstanding service to all citizens and use the tax dollars entrusted to us wisely.
I am proud to say the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is financially sound and is operating among the top departments in the state. Over the past three years we have increased the deputy pension by $2.6 million and simultaneously have increased the commissary fund from $80,000 to $169,000. We have improved departmental assets through investing $440,000 in new equipment, including new cars, computers, printers, phones, uniforms and firearms. At the same time, we have focused on improving the rehabilitation of our inmates through providing better communication with their families by reducing our phone contract to $.21 cents a minute and expanded video visitation for those unable to come to the jail.
This department has received a 100% rating on our annual financial audits from the State Board of Accounts and we have returned unused funds to the county EVERY year I've been the Sheriff. To insinuate that this office is not financially sound or has been declining in any way is just not true.
I have developed and implemented a pay matrix program to clarify for the retirement of our deputies and jailers if they provide 20 years of service. Our deputy pension is better than most pensions of equal caliber and our deputy roster has increased from the time I took office. We have also added K-9 and narcotics officers, resulting in an increase in arrests and the removal of over $80,000 in drugs and assets from our streets in the last year. While other departments suffered during COVID, this department excelled because of the courageous efforts of our 65-member staff. Presently, we are looking to expand our services and are actively working to bring on more deputies to better serve DeKalb County.
The deputies, jailers and support staff are the best this state offers and continue to excel. Over the past three years, it has been my pleasure to present five Lifesaving awards, one Combat Action Badge, one Purple Heart and two certificates of achievement to our deputies.
Finally, we have improved the image of the department in the community by requiring our officers to be out in the community, driving and being visible in fully marked police cars, rather than sitting at the jail or a satellite office. We have established superior standards for all our deputies, from the uniforms they wear to standards in overall presentation and interaction with citizens. I won't allow ANY of our staff to abuse their power, or to provide substandard service in protecting our citizens.
I want to thank the citizens of DeKalb County for the support they have provided during my first term in office, and I hope everyone recognizes the improvement we have made. I hope to continue keeping this community safe, ensuring the wise use of our citizens' tax dollars and removing drugs from the streets if I am elected Sheriff for my second term in office.
Dave Cserep
Sheriff DeKalb County
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.