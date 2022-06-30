To the Editor:

On behalf of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, Indiana, I would like to thank the businesses and members of our community throughout DeKalb County who supported our “Parking Lot Bazaar” fundraiser this past Saturday on June 25. One hundred percent of the proceeds that were raised during this fundraiser will go to support the work of the Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana.

Over $17,300 was brought in through the fundraiser and donations on that day. In addition, a matching dollar for dollar grant in the amount of $15,000 was awarded by the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod.

I want to thank the members of the fundraising committee, the members and staff of Trinity Lutheran Church and of the community who volunteered their time and talents. I would also like to thank the staff and board members of the Women’s Care Center for their support and input.

Thanks also to the wonderful businesses and individuals in our community who donated items for the silent auction:

Businesses

Tracey’s Grooming Studio — Auburn

Garrett Pizza Hut

Paradise Buffet — Auburn

Corunna Bedding — Auburn

Pizza Forum — Auburn

Westwood Car Wash — Auburn

Burger King — Auburn

Taylor Rental — Auburn

Blue Moon — Garrett

Albright’s Supermarket — Corunna

Walmart Distribution Center

Animal Care Clinic Veterinary — Auburn

North Main Street Diner — Auburn

Flower Pot Garden Center — Garrett

Autozone — Auburn

Garrett Bowl — Jeff and Tammy Murphy

McDonald’s of Auburn

Arby’s of Auburn

Pizza Hut of Auburn

Fire Protection Inc. of Auburn

Home Depot — Auburn

Richard Squier Pallet Inc. of Waterloo

Glick’s of Auburn

Cranberry Cottage Tea Room of Auburn

Specialty Services Security of Auburn — Jeremy Western

Scheumann Dental Associates of Auburn

Garden Gate Nursery — Auburn

Family Farm and Home — Auburn

Betz Nursing Home — Auburn

Nagel’s Garden House

Dollar General — Auburn (Personal Donation by Michelle the Manager)

Auburn Pizza King

Ophthalmology Consultants of Fort Wayne

Joanna’s Family Restaurant

Garrett State Bank

Carbaugh Jewelers

Threads of Friendship Sewing Group

Advance Auto Parts of Auburn

CVS Pharmacy of Auburn

Mad Anthony Brewing Company

Walmart of Auburn

Astral at Auburn

Astral at Auburn — Director Amanda — personal donation

Ben Davis For, Inc (John Mohr)

Subway of Auburn — Manager Lacy Martin

Olde Oak Tree of Fort Wayne

Individuals

Sheryl Hosfield — New Haven, IN

Keith and Linda Schrimshaw — Indianapolis

Kurt and Debbie Ashworth — Butler

Rev. Jon and Jovita Nack — Auburn

Anonymous

Garland and Nola LaKamp — Auburn

Anita Poinsett — Butler

Connie Fullerton — Auburn

Stan and Patty Sturm — New Haven, IN

Betty Wagner — Auburn

Dee Ayala — Garrett

Alex Grate — Auburn

Pat Hickman — Ashley

Paula Wells — Auburn

Aimee Twarek

As one who follows Christ Jesus, I believe that He calls us to love one another as He first loved us. Saturday was a joyful day of service, dedicated to loving and serving others. We are truly blessed to live in the community that we do.

Thank you all.

Pastor Jonathan Nack

Trinity Lutheran Church

Auburn, Indiana

