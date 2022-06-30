To the Editor:
On behalf of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, Indiana, I would like to thank the businesses and members of our community throughout DeKalb County who supported our “Parking Lot Bazaar” fundraiser this past Saturday on June 25. One hundred percent of the proceeds that were raised during this fundraiser will go to support the work of the Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana.
Over $17,300 was brought in through the fundraiser and donations on that day. In addition, a matching dollar for dollar grant in the amount of $15,000 was awarded by the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod.
I want to thank the members of the fundraising committee, the members and staff of Trinity Lutheran Church and of the community who volunteered their time and talents. I would also like to thank the staff and board members of the Women’s Care Center for their support and input.
Thanks also to the wonderful businesses and individuals in our community who donated items for the silent auction:
Businesses
Tracey’s Grooming Studio — Auburn
Garrett Pizza Hut
Paradise Buffet — Auburn
Corunna Bedding — Auburn
Pizza Forum — Auburn
Westwood Car Wash — Auburn
Burger King — Auburn
Taylor Rental — Auburn
Blue Moon — Garrett
Albright’s Supermarket — Corunna
Walmart Distribution Center
Animal Care Clinic Veterinary — Auburn
North Main Street Diner — Auburn
Flower Pot Garden Center — Garrett
Autozone — Auburn
Garrett Bowl — Jeff and Tammy Murphy
McDonald’s of Auburn
Arby’s of Auburn
Pizza Hut of Auburn
Fire Protection Inc. of Auburn
Home Depot — Auburn
Richard Squier Pallet Inc. of Waterloo
Glick’s of Auburn
Cranberry Cottage Tea Room of Auburn
Specialty Services Security of Auburn — Jeremy Western
Scheumann Dental Associates of Auburn
Garden Gate Nursery — Auburn
Family Farm and Home — Auburn
Betz Nursing Home — Auburn
Nagel’s Garden House
Dollar General — Auburn (Personal Donation by Michelle the Manager)
Auburn Pizza King
Ophthalmology Consultants of Fort Wayne
Joanna’s Family Restaurant
Garrett State Bank
Carbaugh Jewelers
Threads of Friendship Sewing Group
Advance Auto Parts of Auburn
CVS Pharmacy of Auburn
Mad Anthony Brewing Company
Walmart of Auburn
Astral at Auburn
Astral at Auburn — Director Amanda — personal donation
Ben Davis For, Inc (John Mohr)
Subway of Auburn — Manager Lacy Martin
Olde Oak Tree of Fort Wayne
Individuals
Sheryl Hosfield — New Haven, IN
Keith and Linda Schrimshaw — Indianapolis
Kurt and Debbie Ashworth — Butler
Rev. Jon and Jovita Nack — Auburn
Anonymous
Garland and Nola LaKamp — Auburn
Anita Poinsett — Butler
Connie Fullerton — Auburn
Stan and Patty Sturm — New Haven, IN
Betty Wagner — Auburn
Dee Ayala — Garrett
Alex Grate — Auburn
Pat Hickman — Ashley
Paula Wells — Auburn
Aimee Twarek
As one who follows Christ Jesus, I believe that He calls us to love one another as He first loved us. Saturday was a joyful day of service, dedicated to loving and serving others. We are truly blessed to live in the community that we do.
Thank you all.
Pastor Jonathan Nack
Trinity Lutheran Church
Auburn, Indiana
