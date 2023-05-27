To the Editor:
Germany surrendered on May 7, 1945, and Japan on Aug. 15. I was 7 years old, living in my hometown Auburn, Indiana. I remember the neighbors pouring from their homes onto Van Buren St., where we lived.
Every house emptied, church bells rang, factory whistles blew, sirens screamed, horns honked. A neighbor was shooting his shotgun in the air, people were hugging, crying, laughing. I marched up and down the sidewalk beating a kettle with a wooden spoon as hard and as long as I could.
It had been a time of working in the family Victory Garden, ration coupons, Cracker Jacks, candy wax bottles, standing in line for bubble gum, and “Don’t Sit under the Apple Tree with Anyone But Me” playing on the radio. Two quarters got you in the movies and a bag of popcorn with maybe a nickel left over. I do not recall my mom ever asking for the change and I know I did not offer. A nickel was a nickel, particularly when you went to the movies virtually every Saturday.
There was never any question regarding who the good guys were and who were the bad guys. My favorites were Tom Mix and Hopalong Cassidy. Bombs streamed from the bays of American bombers in the theater news reels.
Service flags with their Blue or Gold stars hung in many windows. One of our neighbors was a World War I veteran who had been disfigured in a gas attack. He shuffled down the sidewalk, head down, wheezing. I had been taught not to stare but it’s difficult for a 7-year-old not to stare and wonder. Our next-door neighbor’s son did not return from the war. I remember my mother going over the day the neighbor got the telegram. She stayed a long time.
One day our neighbor gave me all the model planes her son had hung from his ceiling. I hung them in my room. She gave me his toy cap guns that were heavy and seemed real, the Auburn Rubber Company race cars, motorcycles and tractors, all the treasures of a boy. All Made in America.
I would run outside when I heard a plane approaching and would watch them climbing overhead from Fort Wayne’s Baer Field. I could identify the C-47 and the B-26 from observer cards cut from the back of Kellogg’s cereal boxes. I promised myself that I would learn to fly and would be up there someday (I did).
I often think back to those young spring and summer Indiana days in Auburn. The smell of lilacs in the back yard. Days of joy, of hope, of confidence in the future, and of absolutely knowing that the good guys always won. I had never heard of a school shooting.
If only we could move back in time where we could pour into the streets, having a pan for a drum, with the certain knowledge that the good guys always won. If only we could watch the “boys”, the men and women, the good guys come home. If only they could stay home. Imagine.
Ernest Wickersham
Avon
