High Fives
To Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Aaron Mason of Corunna, who was recognized as Service Person of the Month by the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut and the New London Lions Club. He has volunteered extensively at the New London Meal Center and brought other sailors to help feed the community’s less fortunate residents.
To Beth Bechdol of rural Auburn. On March 9 she will become deputy director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, based in Rome, with a mission to eliminate world hunger.
To Eric Terry, recognized as Kendallville’s firefighter of the year, and Doug Davis, honored as Kendallville’s police officer of the year. They received their awards at last week’s meeting of the city council.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
