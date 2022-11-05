The leaf collection season is in full swing across northeast Indiana, and serves as a reminder of many dos and don’ts, friends and neighbors.
We see many people raking and blowing their leaves to the curbside or roadside for collection by municipal services.
However, if people aren’t careful, they end up clogging storm drains, so be careful when you’re in town and are letting your city or town government handle final disposal, which usually means they end up in one of our municipal or district composting sites.
This is a great way to get rid of leaves and think about the future, composting, which has many benefits as a soil amendment either for lawns, loosely spread, or in gardens the following spring. If you don’t have this service, you can take your leaves to one of many local composting sites or to the one operated outside of Ashley by the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District.
Another way of composting, albeit indirect, is by mulching your leaves with a mower equipped with a mulching blade or blades. Even if your mower doesn’t have a mulching blade, you can still chop up the leaves with your mower and try to evenly spread them over the lawn. They will breakdown over the fall and winter and help with nutrition in your yard.
Perhaps the worst way to get rid of leaves is by burning them. Besides the obvious air pollution, burning leaves has many negatives:
• The smoke carries particulate matter, which can be harmful to breathing of animals and humans. Angola’s citywide burning ban came into being in the late 1980s because Councilman Keith Folck had breathing issues and championed this cause. Many municipalities now ban leaf burning.
• Burning ashes can become airborne and start fires on structures. The burning ash can fall on structures and vehicles, damaging their surfaces.
• Leftover ash can pollute lakes and streams if left to runoff from properties.
• If burning is conducted too close to streets or roads, the heat can damage surfaces.
• In dry conditions, like what we have experienced at times this fall, fires can get out of control, harming farm fields and structures.
If you need more ideas on how to dispose of autumn leaves in a safe and environmentally fashion, contact your local Purdue Extension service office or the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District at 587-3063.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
