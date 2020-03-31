To the editor:
This is in response to Stephen White of Angola. I agree with you 100% that the government has done much damage protecting us. This is nothing more than the typical outbreak of the flu. And as far as a pandemic, let’s look at the numbers. Friday’s headline, 645 cases in Indiana. Now do the math: 645 cases divided by the state’s population around 6,600,000. That's 0.0098%. Does not sound like a pandemic to me.
Daniel Bonkoski
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.