25 years ago
• Fourteen of America’s “most sensational” racing cars went on display at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum. “The Checkered Flag: Great Race Car” exhibit included a 1931 Duesenberg American eight-cylinder driven by Fred Frame, who finished second in the Indianapolis 500 in 1931. He won the race the following year. The exhibit also featured race cars from the Grand Prix and NASCAR, selected by museum curator Matt Short.
