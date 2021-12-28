Thank you to supporters of Auburn Community Band
To the editor:
As we go from 2021 to 2022, I would like to thank the people of Auburn and the surrounding area for the support you have given to the Auburn Community Band. You have been there for us when you attend our concerts and also financially by being sponsors or by being someone who hands me or another member of the band a donation on the streets of Auburn or any place else. This happens quite often and is greatly appreciated.
This is a very special year for the band. We are celebrating our 40th Anniversary. This is a very important occasion because the Association of Concert Bands, that is the worldwide organization that keeps track of Community Bands, has determined that the average lifetime for a community band is five to seven years. The main reason for this short of an existence is that the community they live in does not support the band. We ran across a band like this when we did our bus tour of Indiana on our 25th anniversary. After our concert in Anderson, the director of that band came up and talked to me about his problem. He told me that he figured he only had a few more months of operation for his band. I volunteered to help him, and did give him some things to put into effect, but did not hear from him after that.
We are going to have a grand concert on the actual day of our first rehearsal to celebrate our anniversary. We had our first rehearsal on May 20, 1982, in Fellowship Hall at the Methodist Church and will have our concert on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne. I would like to invite all of you to help us celebrate the occasion. The concert will be at 7 p.m.
We are always trying to do new things with the band and this year we will be having a joint concert combining the Auburn Community Band and the DeKalb County Community Orchestra. The Concert will be on July 31 at 6 p.m. at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater. We are looking forward to doing this concert and hope that it will be a yearly event.
Hopefully we will be able to have a full schedule of concerts this year. In 2020 we had only five summer concerts and no Christmas concerts. In 2021 we did get 11 summer concerts and two Christmas concerts in. If things go well we will be playing at the Outdoor Theater, the James Cultural Plaza, The Eckhart Library, Eastside Park in Garrett for the fourth of July, and many more. This is your personal invitation to attend as many of our concerts as possible. I would love to have you attend and to be able to talk with you about the band. We will present our very best just for you.
Thank you again for supporting us in the past and I hope you will continue to do so for many more years.
Tom Laverghetta
President
Auburn Community Band
