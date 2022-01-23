25 years ago
• A $1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who allegedly stole a Crusin’ in the World video arcade game from the Kendallville Walmart store. The $8,000 machine was allegedly taken from the Fairview shopping center store’s foyer. Anyone with information about the theft should contact Kendallville police or Noble County Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.