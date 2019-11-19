To the editor:
Firing only a squirt gun, Congressman Jim Banks' opinion in the Nov. 11 KPC-area newspapers totally fails to extinguish the latest White House dumpster fire.
First, our Congressman dismisses the entire Ukraine episode as a rumor. Second, Banks blows off the impeachment hearings, blaming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Finally, he convicts leading Democrats with scorching logic: they just “don’t like the President.”
Well, hey, here’s a Commander-in-Chief who, over a period of months, used his personal lawyer, his million-dollar donor/ambassador, and a bumbling pair of Russian cut-outs to channel $400-million of your taxes as a bribe to boost Trump’s sagging 2020 campaign ... an all-new, GOP campaign tax of about $1.20 for every man, woman and child in the country.
But what’s new? Three years ago, it was hush money for a sex worker just before Trump’s 2016 election. Don't forget the twenty-plus women who allege sexual assault ... uh, not exactly Hoosier family values.
True to character, Congressman Banks sticks with his President, winking at Trump's many lies, insults, threats and misdeeds. Banks has kissed the President's ... uh, loyalty ring, apparently embracing that moral code as his own.
Very swampy. When the President leaves DC, Banks should follow.
Jim Nixon
Kendallville
