90 years ago
• In the terrific political avalanche which swept the nation Tuesday, Noble County was included in the landslide of Democratic votes, carrying in its path all Democratic candidates on the national, state and county tickets, pushing to the side all Republican candidates. Nearly 12,000 Noble County voters marched to the polls, piling up one of the largest votes in the history of the county. The vote showed an unusually large total of straight ballots, evidencing the fact that scores of voters went to the polls intent on voting the ticket of their choice and voting it straight.
