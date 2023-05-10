To the Editor:
I would like to clear up some erroneous information being distributed in some local media press releases and newspaper articles on the subject of Fiber Optic broadband Internet availability for Steuben County. As a resident of Salem Township, I am patiently waiting for a high speed internet service.
The REMC fiber optic broadband internet service being implemented in Steuben County is an awesome idea. Unfortunately it will not be available to ALL Steuben County residents. Numerous press releases and newspaper articles have stated that non-REMC customers "MAY" have the option after the entire REMC customer base has been connected.
This misleading statement is propagating and is a gross disservice to all that are non-REMC members. Worse than giving us false hopes, the real concern is that it deters other Fiber providers from servicing this area. While we presently have several wireless internet providers servicing the county, how many will continue to provide service after most of the county switches to REMC. Without the wireless service vendors, many will be left with no viable service whatsoever.
NIPSCO customers and homes getting their electric service from anyplace other than REMC are NOT eligible for REMC's internet. Regardless of what's been published in the media, the REMC bylaws clearly prohibit such.
An excerpt from their bylaws unmistakably specifies: "Section 1. Conditions of Membership 1.01. PURPOSE. The corporate purpose of this Cooperative shall be to render service to its members ONLY. No person shall become or remain a member of the Cooperative unless such person shall purchase electric energy supplied by the Cooperative... " Followed by more statements that stipulate the same requirement.
Those bylaws can be found at: remcsteuben.com AboutUS > Bylaws > click link or https://www.remcsteuben.com/sites/default/files/documents/Steuben County REMC Bylaws- June 2020.pdf
I would like to see REMC change their bylaws, or if not, at least admit there is no option for us.
Jim Kjendalen
Hudson
