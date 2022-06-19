To the Editor:
In a recent letter, a writer criticized The Herald Republican for dedicating so much space to the Jan. 6th insurrection at the United States Capitol and the House Select Committee Hearings. And, indeed, among the benighted group of FOX “News” viewers, this may be a shared opinion. However, the actual facts, as opposed to Tucker Carlson’s “alternative facts” and outright lies, point in a decidedly different direction. As a side note, facts are just that — facts, and “alternative facts” are falsehoods. They are simply and profoundly untrue.
The writer further stated categorically that, “Polls show Jan. 6th does not even register as something voters care about.” Quite to the contrary, in reliable, factual polls, The Washington Post reports that an NBC News poll “shows 45% of Americans say Trump is either “solely” or “mainly” responsible for rioters overtaking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.” That riot was a premeditated and undeniable attempt to overturn a free and fair election (former Attorney General William Barr stated that the claims of widespread fraud were “Bull***t”) and prevent the orderly transition of the Presidential office for the first time in American history. It was a coup attempt, pure and simple. Given the fact that (Pew Research) nearly 19 million people tuned in to the first Select Committee hearing, somebody must be interested in Jan. 6th.
So it would appear that the writer’s “guess” that “very, very few” readers would be interested, may well have been overstated. And if an attempt to overturn democracy, one of the main practices upon which this country is predicated, is not a “big deal,” then what is? It is the pillar upon which the United States stands. It is imperative that rather than “getting over it and moving on.” We must not forget this attempted overthrow of the government of the United States of America, but must find those responsible and make certain that justice is served.
John Stevens
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.