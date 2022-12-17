90 years ago
• Kendallville City Attorney Glenn Thrapp, who has served the past six years as city attorney, will submit his resignation to Mayor W.C. Auman and the city council at the regular meeting of the council tonight. The resignation of Attorney Thrapp as city attorney is necessitated because of his election in the office of prosecuting attorney for Noble and Whitley counties at the last general election. The resignation as city attorney will become effective Dec. 21, 1932, and he will assume his new duties as prosecuting attorney Jan. 1, 1933.
