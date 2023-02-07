To the Editor:
I was totally engrossed in the Opinion section of The News Sun on Jan. 21, 2023. A number of writers were discussing Representative Jim Banks’ past and future. There was a lot of information about his political history and a lot that mirrored my own assessments of this man.
Representative Banks repeatedly reminds us that he served in the military. So have many thousands of men and women in his generation. I respect military service. I do not respect a man who uses his service to gain political favor to undermine the very values he served to protect. Do you believe in democracy Mr. Banks? When you support an attempt to undermine a fair election process in favor of a sore loser who doesn’t know how to accept failure, then I wonder. Do you support a free press Mr. Banks? When you won’t face the press and their questions, I wonder. When you adopt what appears to be the Republican agenda — talk loud, talk fast, use cliches, and politicized phrases, but never give a direct answer, I wonder. A free press is the basis for democracy. Mr. Banks may need to study his civics information. Add in some history too — including the 1619 Project. Ignoring history and how to interpret it is not a smart thing.
I do not think that Representative Banks has ever had a unique or deep thought of his own during his political history. He seems to be led about by the nose by a twice-impeached former president who has always been mired in legal battles, regardless of whether it is his personal life, business life, or political life. Mr. Banks, sit down and think through about right and wrong, good and bad, moral and immoral. Find a reason for believing that you should continue in the political arena — and make sure it is not just about you, but who you are supposed to serve. Your questionable press secretary and yourself have created this “boy scout” image, but that is certainly not who you really are. All you want to be is power-broker, not an ethical servant.
Yes, I am obviously a Democrat. But I respect Republicans who have stayed true to their values — Senator John McCain, Gov. John Kasich, Secretary of Defense Bob Gates, to name a few.
Mr. Banks, you better get going on those civics and history lessons.
Patricia Van Leuven
Albion, Indiana 46701
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.