90 years ago
• Hitchhikers are growing less, and persons out of work who have acquired the habit of moving from one place to the other are now taking more to riding freight trains. Last night, an east bound freight train passed through Kendallville over the N.Y.C., and over 15 persons were counted riding on the train. Some of them were in gondola cars while the majority were riding on top of the cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.