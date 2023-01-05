To the Editor:
Here we go again. Mr. Sparkman is at it still with half-truths, and disinformation and misinformation concerning the current political/social situation in the United States. But first, he refers to my having been a teacher as if it is some sort of indictment. I had a 31-year career (including a couple of years as a Freshman Composition teacher at two national universities) as a high school English instructor. I taught American and British Literature, Composition, Speech, and Theater, as well as Gifted and Talented classes in Mythology, Intro to Philosophy, Cosmology, and Anthropology. Teachers do care about parents’ values, but are first and foremost beholden to fact and truth, rather than folk belief and prejudice. Students need education to learn how to learn and to apply that learning to thought and action. Don’t get me wrong; teachers are not perfect. Many remain less than the best example of the potentialities of the human being.
At any rate, let’s begin with the term “woke.” According to Merriam-Webster, “The meaning of WOKE is aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” Many MAGA Republicans have, due to misunderstanding or fear, or just plain ignorance, convoluted this term to mean just about anything they fear in a changing world. They equate woke with just about anything that they dislike, whether being “aware of and actively attuned to important societal facts and issues” or not. Please take for example a completely fictitious claim that schools were required to place litter boxes in restrooms for “students who identified as cats.” Although that never happened, I know several people who became distraught and were on the verge of writing their representatives about this “abomination” that never was.
Marx (not Groucho) is perhaps one of the most misunderstood of today’s more modern philosophers, perhaps second only to Nietzsche. His writings were perverted by people like Lenin, Stalin, and others to create a power base for themselves only, ignoring the main thesis of his works. Mr. Sparkman skims over only the most basic of Marxian thought, perhaps because that is all he knows of it, and concentrates on the shortcomings of the man himself. If these shortfalls in Marx’s character, which are pretty much true, render him “hardly someone to respect,” I would question Mr. Sparkman and the MAGA conservatives about a serial adulterer, false witness bearing, financial cheat being worthy of respect, or to push it to the highest of absurdities, be President of the United States of America. And we do not argue that Russia (former USSR) and China are the worst applications of Communist economic and philosophical theory in the modern world. We are in no way attempting to hold that or a version of it as an example to emulate.
It is difficult to believe that any reasonably intelligent, informed person, informed by anything other than FOX “News,” could believe that there are not both privileged and oppressed people in this country. Think of Trump, whose father gave him a “small gift” of a million or so dollars to begin a business, and that daughter of a south-side Chicago city pump operator and a secretary, product of Chicago Public Schools, Michelle Robinson, who by her own intellect and hard work, became an attorney (graduated Princeton and Harvard) and author. Did they begin on a level playing field? Did one have innumerable odds stacked against her? Progressives — root word PROGRESS — simply want a level playing field for all people and the same challenges that anyone might face.
Mr. Sparkman seems to have no trouble invoking God and the Bible in his letters, so I would take a little time and space to devote to those important concepts. In terms of diversity and the concept of one’s neighbor, I would invoke the parable of the Good Samaritan. For immigration, I would quote Leviticus 19:34: “The foreigner who resides with you must be to you like a native citizen among you, so you must love him as yourself. . . “or James 2 : 1: “My brothers and sisters, believers in our glorious Lord Jesus Christ must not show favoritism.”
As Mr. Sparkman rightly says: “Ultimately, morality is defined by God’s law, expressed in Scripture.” I couldn’t agree more. And remember Jesus’ admonition, too. “Love your enemies, and pray for those who persecute you.”
John Stevens
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.