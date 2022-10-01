It is said that the four counties of northeast Indiana are very similar and at the same time, very unique.
Undoubtedly what makes Steuben County different from the rest, beyond its tourism, is Trine University.
Since 1884 and its founding as Tri-State Normal College, the local institution of higher learning has had a tremendous impact in Steuben County and beyond.
After a few decades of arguably difficult times — when many colleges and universities were struggling — Trine has endured and even shown tremendous growth when other colleges were flat. This has been particularly so in the past few years when the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to post-secondary learning.
Not at Trine.
We have seen much growth, culminating this year with record enrollment not only in Angola, but at all of Trine’s facilities in Indiana and beyond.
This fall, the 2022 headcount hit 8,446 students, a 57% increase from the 5,392 reported the year prior.
The university enrolled a record 2,287 students at its Angola campus this fall, including a record class of more than 730 new students for Fall 2022.
“Trine University prides itself on its innovative, flexible approach in providing an education that meets the needs of our students and the demands of industry, an approach that is validated in these unprecedented enrollment numbers,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president, in a Sept. 21 news release announcing the growth.
The numbers in Angola provide what could, perhaps, be a solid look at the more traditional college student embarking on receiving a four-year, undergraduate degree.
A real driver in Trine’s growth is its newer programs aimed at graduate and health care professions in settings beyond Angola.,
For example, Trine has more than 3,000 students enrolled in hybrid graduate programs at its education center in Detroit. The university also enrolled nearly 500 students in similar programs at its Phoenix education center, and plans to soon expand to Virginia.
While graduate programs provided the lion’s share of the boost, the university saw year-over-year growth at all locations and on all platforms, including dual enrollment, the College of Health Professions and TrineOnline.
We expect these enrollment numbers to only grow as Trine continues its improvements and expansion of facilities in Angola and beyond.
As anyone who drives on West Maumee Street can see, what until recent decades was the most modern building on campus, Best Hall of Science, built in the 1960s, is now getting a $16 million expansion.
The university opened its Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing this fall in Angola. The $12.5 million, 40,000-square-foot addition to Trine’s engineering facilities features state-of-the-art technology including augmented and virtual reality and artificial intelligence laboratories.
These improvements follow impressive growth in athletic facilities, like the Thunder Ice Arena and the impressive MTI Center, which is arguably one of the finest arenas in NCAA Division III sports.
Trine’s physical footprint is growing, also. The university has made a bigger impact in Fort Wayne, and is now developing its own brick-and-mortar facility in the Summit City. Trine’s College of Health Professions will soon have a 120,000 square foot building in northern Allen County, developed in close partnership with Parkview Health.
People in Angola and Steuben County have long known the impact the university brings to the community. When late August hits, it’s as if someone has flipped a switch with all of the students arriving in town.
And it is nothing to sneeze at. The Independent Colleges of Indiana estimates Trine’s regional impact at approximately $150 million. A scan of our files shows the data in the $8 million range some 20 years ago.
You’ve come a long way, Trine, and it is much appreciated.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.