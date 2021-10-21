To the editor:
The terrible news this week of the beating of an innocent 3 year girl by her own mother is simply horrific! It is so hard to understand how a mother can do so much evil to her own child!
In comparison, isn’t this exactly what a mother does to her own baby when she aborts the new life inside of her? This evil act is the same as beating a child to death ... except the mother can’t see the child inside of her that is being ripped apart limb by limb.
If mothers knew the horrific, cruel and painful reality of what is really happening to their new baby inside of them, surely they would think twice!
If pregnant moms need help please refer them to this local website (St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church) — stanthonyangola.com/walking-with-moms-in-need.html — that gives them resources that can help them through their pregnancy.
If someone you know has already had an abortion there is healing and help! Please refer them to deeperstillni.wixsite.com/hope or hopeafterabortion.com for healing and help.
Shelley Pulver
Angola
Editor's note: The woman involved in the case referred to in the letter is not the mother of the child but the girlfriend of the father.
