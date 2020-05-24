90 years ago
• The Juniors of the Kendallville High School entertained in a most novel fashion the Seniors, faculty and school board members at a banquet in the high school gymnasium. The menu, printed in Spanish, kept most of the guests in a quandary until after the three course dinner had been served by the Home Economics girls. The room was elaborately decorated to give it the appearance of a Spanish patio. A fountain, balcony, lights and Spanish shawls lent atmosphere of distant Cadiz. Tables and chairs were removed after the dinner and after the Grand March led by June Rickett, Robert Harp, Sarah McCray and Wyman Finley, the remainder of the evening was spent in dancing.
