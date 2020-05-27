To the editor:
For years I have thought that there must be a better way to conduct local government without the lawyers taking such a big bite out of our taxes.
It will shock you as to how much money flows out of your paycheck and into the pockets of county lawyers — without you ever knowing it.
If you want to know how much is being taken out of taxpayers’ pockets to pay for lawyers' salaries and legal fees, just go to the Auditor’s Office and request a report.
Keep in mind that it's not only their salaries you pay but also for their billable hours.
I learned last year during a local tax-hike battle that a board’s attorney could “take” a goodly percentage of the proposed loan. He had a personal, financial stake in that vote!
However, it is the influence these lawyers have on local government that is even more disturbing than the money they rake in.
Almost every county board, council, commission, and agency hires its own legal counsel and lets its own contract — including school boards.
They are appointed each year. And many of these lawyers and their law firms have held these appointments for literally decades — some for as long as anyone can remember— with some having multiple appointments to many boards, commissions, and agencies throughout county government.
What most people do not realize is the amount of power and control these lawyers have over our county officials.
I remember attending a meeting where I could not tell who was the chairman because their lawyer was conducting the meeting and even calling for the vote! I thought at the time that something is very wrong with this picture.
It is not just a matter of these lawyers giving their advice on legal matters.
Remember that these lawyers do not legally represent the general public. The only clients they have are the specific members of that particular board or commission — not you!
Some of these lawyers project themselves into behind-the-scenes strategies, maneuvering around obstacles and yes, public opinion.
Our elected officials are cowards when it comes to challenging their lawyers. They bow and scrape before their attorneys, rarely if ever disagreeing. I have seen the fear in their eyes and their refusal to open their mouths. In other words, they are either intimidated or submissive.
Conrad Black recently wrote: “… (T)he American legal profession conducts a 360-degree cartel in which lawyers write and enact the laws and regulations, argue them, and judge them, and conduct an immense industry that drains more than 10% of the U.S. GDP.” (Conrad Black, opinion piece, The Epoch Times: https://bit.ly/2Tf7kdJ)
There are actions that our county officials — including our school boards — and their appointed committees and commissions can take to improve matters locally.
They can put all contracts for legal assistance up for public bid where any lawyer or firm can participate whether they are located in the county or not. The bid should be not only for a yearly salary, but also include their rate for billable hours.
They can institute “term limits” for these unelected, bureaucratic appointees — just like we already do for many of our elected county offices.
In a few short days we will hold a primary election. If there is one question I would ask each candidate for whatever county office, it would be this: “What do you intend to do about reforming the way legal counsel is hired?”
David Powers
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.